Nov 14 (Reuters) -

FORVAL REAL STRAIGHT INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 293 mln 263 mln 660 mln (+11.2 pct) (-3.2 pct) (+41.9%) Operating loss 47 mln loss 29 mln loss 46 mln

Recurring loss 47 mln loss 29 mln loss 46 mln Net loss 48 mln loss 24 mln loss 32 mln EPS loss Y274.93 loss Y172.53 loss Y180.18 Shares

177,600 177,600

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Forval Real Straight Inc provides information technology-related consulting services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

