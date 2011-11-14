Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FORVAL REAL STRAIGHT INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 293 mln
263 mln 660 mln
(+11.2 pct) (-3.2 pct) (+41.9%)
Operating loss 47 mln loss 29 mln loss 46 mln
Recurring loss 47 mln loss 29 mln
loss 46 mln Net loss 48 mln
loss 24 mln loss 32 mln EPS loss
Y274.93 loss Y172.53 loss Y180.18 Shares
177,600 177,600
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Forval Real Straight Inc provides information
technology-related consulting services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
