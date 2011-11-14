Nov 14 (Reuters) -

UMENOHANA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.39 11.44 11.28

5.88 (-0.5 pct) (+1.2 pct)

(-1.0%) (-1.1%) Operating 249 mln 123 mln

(+102.7 pct) (+35.3 pct)

Recurring 264 mln 101 mln 177 mln 125 mln

(+161.2 pct) (+72.9 pct) (-32.9%)

(-36.9%) Net 279 mln 79 mln 205 mln

164 mln

(+252.9 pct) (-51.9 pct) (-26.4%)

(-1.4%) EPS Y4,287.17 Y1,373.78 Y2,893.74

Y2,310.37 Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00

NOTE - Umenohana Co Ltd operates Tofu-dish restaurants.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

