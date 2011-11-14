Nov 14 (Reuters) -
UMENOHANA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 11.39 11.44 11.28
5.88 (-0.5 pct) (+1.2 pct)
(-1.0%) (-1.1%)
Operating 249 mln 123 mln
(+102.7 pct) (+35.3 pct)
Recurring 264 mln
101 mln 177 mln 125 mln
(+161.2 pct) (+72.9 pct) (-32.9%)
(-36.9%)
Net 279 mln 79 mln 205 mln
164 mln
(+252.9 pct) (-51.9 pct) (-26.4%)
(-1.4%)
EPS Y4,287.17 Y1,373.78 Y2,893.74
Y2,310.37
Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y500.00
Y500.00 Y500.00
NOTE - Umenohana Co Ltd operates Tofu-dish restaurants.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
