TSUGAMI CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 16.66
20.27 36.00
(-17.8 pct) (+331.9 pct) (+0.2%)
Operating 1.40 2.50 3.60
(-44.0 pct)
(-3.5%) Recurring 1.22
2.34 3.50
(-47.9 pct) (-0.1%) Net
873 mln 2.04 2.20
(-57.2 pct)
(-22.5%) EPS Y13.22
Y30.58 Y33.29 Diluted EPS
Y13.04 Y30.03
Annual div Y10.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Tsugami Corp is a machine tool manufacturer.
