BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 160.24 224.24 (-28.5 pct) (+56.6 pct) Operating 152.51 216.56
(-29.6 pct) (+60.9 pct)
Recurring 140.07 202.03 (-30.7 pct) (+72.9 pct) Net
143.04 191.05
(-25.1 pct)
EPS Y9.47 Y12.87 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
