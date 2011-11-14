CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
MODEC INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
78.58 115.05 120.00
(-31.7 pct) (-20.5 pct) Operating loss 3.02 prft 2.20
(-13.4 pct) Recurring 2.17 4.21 4.00
(-48.5 pct) (-21.5 pct) Net
2.40 2.41 2.90
(-0.6 pct) (-23.0 pct) EPS
Y51.65 Y55.70 Y62.49
NOTE - Modec Inc specialises in development of gas and oil fields at sea. Spun off from Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding in July 2003.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6269.TK1.
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.