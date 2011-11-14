Nov 14 (Reuters) -
AMUSE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 16.27
12.37 27.00
(+31.5 pct) (-22.9 pct) (+3.4%)
Operating 1.75 972 mln 2.14
(+79.9 pct) (-43.8 pct)
(-1.0%) Recurring 1.70
976 mln 2.12 (+73.8
pct) (-43.7 pct) (0.0%) Net
968 mln 398 mln 1.23
(+143.3 pct) (-47.5 pct)
(+8.2%) EPS Y104.86
Y43.01 Y133.16 Annual div
Y30.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Amuse Inc is a major entertainment producer.
