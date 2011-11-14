Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TOHOKU CHEMICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 18.34 18.77 20.00

10.00 (-2.3 pct) (+8.2 pct)

(+9.1%) (+9.1%) Operating 134 mln 244 mln

(-45.0 pct)

Recurring 159 mln 270 mln 300 mln 163 mln

(-41.0 pct) (+2778.7 pct) (+88.1%)

(+51.2%) Net 25 mln 69 mln 110 mln

63 mln

(-63.2 pct) (+332.4%)

(+54.3%) EPS Y5.31 Y14.41 Y22.98

Y13.16 Annual div Y8.00 Y10.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y8.00 Y10.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Tohoku Chemical Co Ltd sells industrial chemicals, clinical reagents and related equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7446.TK1.