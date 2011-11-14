Nov 14 (Reuters) -

ONEX CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.45 1.35 2.88 5.85 (+7.7 pct) (+31.3 pct) Operating 201 mln 162 mln 310 mln

730 mln

(+24.1 pct)

Recurring 202 mln 157 mln

300 mln 700 mln

(+28.1 pct)

Net 114 mln 91 mln

170 mln 400 mln

(+25.8 pct)

EPS Y6.56 Y5.21

Y9.73 Y22.89

NOTE - Onex Co Ltd is a metal products maker.

