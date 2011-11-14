Nov 14 (Reuters) -

RASA INDUSTRIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.83 10.80 Operating 881 mln 700 mln Recurring 658 mln 400 mln Net 524 mln 400 mln

NOTE - Rasa Industries Ltd is a chemical and machinery producer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4022.TK1.