Nov 14 (Reuters) -
ADTEC ENGINEERING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 9.43 6.32 9.05
4.32 (+49.2 pct) (+49.0 pct)
(-4.0%) (+1.1%)
Operating 515 mln 152 mln 540 mln
150 mln
(+238.3 pct) (+4.8%)
(-29.7%)
Recurring 442 mln 91 mln 480 mln
121 mln
(+382.8 pct) (+8.5%)
(-32.7%)
Net prft 449 mln loss 456 mln prft 262 mln
prft 113 mln
(-41.6%)
(-47.7%)
EPS prft Y58.45 loss Y67.63 prft Y35.73
prft Y15.42
Shares 8 mln 8 mln
Annual div Y15.00 nil
Y15.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y15.00 nil Y15.00
NOTE - Adtec Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6260.TK1.