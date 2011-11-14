Nov 14 (Reuters) -

ADTEC ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 9.43 6.32 9.05

4.32 (+49.2 pct) (+49.0 pct)

(-4.0%) (+1.1%) Operating 515 mln 152 mln 540 mln

150 mln

(+238.3 pct) (+4.8%)

(-29.7%) Recurring 442 mln 91 mln 480 mln

121 mln

(+382.8 pct) (+8.5%)

(-32.7%) Net prft 449 mln loss 456 mln prft 262 mln prft 113 mln

(-41.6%)

(-47.7%) EPS prft Y58.45 loss Y67.63 prft Y35.73 prft Y15.42 Shares 8 mln 8 mln

Annual div Y15.00 nil

Y15.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y15.00 nil Y15.00

NOTE - Adtec Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

