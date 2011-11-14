BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SAPPORO HOKUYO HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 85.58 86.67 165.50 (-1.2 pct) (-6.1 pct) (-0.5%) Recurring 23.23 18.81 34.10
(+23.4 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+15.9%) Net 17.48 11.40 24.40 (+53.3 pct) (-23.9 pct) (+98.9%) EPS
Y47.78 Y33.00 Y61.45
Diluted EPS Y27.94 Y20.16
Annual div
Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div Y1.50 Y1.50
-Q4 div Y1.50
Y1.50
NOTE - Sapporo Hokuyo Holdings Inc is a holding company created by North Pacific Bank and Sapporo Bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8328.TK1.
