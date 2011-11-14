Nov 14 (Reuters) -

NIHON NOHYAKU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 40.45 40.39 39.50

23.10 (+0.1 pct) (+6.0 pct)

(-2.3%) (+3.4%) Operating 3.54 3.18 2.60

2.70 (+11.3 pct) (-6.5 pct)

(-26.5%) (+0.7%) Recurring 3.33 2.95 2.60

2.70 (+12.9 pct) (-7.9 pct)

(-22.0%) (+4.1%) Net 2.18 1.61 1.60

1.70 (+35.4 pct) (-3.0 pct)

(-26.5%) (+7.3%) EPS Y32.52 Y24.01 Y23.89

Y25.39 Annual div Y9.00 Y9.00 Y9.00

-Q2 div Y4.50 Y4.50

Y4.50 -Q4 div Y4.50 Y4.50 Y4.50

NOTE - Nihon Nohyaku Co Ltd is a specialist maker of agrochemicals.

