Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FUHRMEISTER ELECTRONICS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 76.93 99.68 77.00
33.00 (-22.8 pct) (-4.4 pct)
(+0.1%) (-16.4%)
Operating loss 496 mln prft 495 mln prft 290 mln
prft 80 mln
Recurring loss 637 mln prft 630 mln prft 200 mln
prft 40 mln
(+281.2 pct)
Net loss 413 mln prft 355 mln
prft 90 mln prft 6 mln
(+423.8 pct)
EPS loss Y163.46 prft Y165.58
prft Y35.59 prft Y2.37
Shares 3 mln 3 mln
Annual div Y35.00 Y50.00
Y35.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y35.00 Y50.00 Y35.00
NOTE - Fuhrmeister Electronics Co Ltd is the full company
name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3165.TK1.