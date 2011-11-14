Nov 14 (Reuters) -

FUHRMEISTER ELECTRONICS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 76.93 99.68 77.00

33.00 (-22.8 pct) (-4.4 pct)

(+0.1%) (-16.4%) Operating loss 496 mln prft 495 mln prft 290 mln prft 80 mln Recurring loss 637 mln prft 630 mln prft 200 mln prft 40 mln

(+281.2 pct)

Net loss 413 mln prft 355 mln prft 90 mln prft 6 mln

(+423.8 pct)

EPS loss Y163.46 prft Y165.58 prft Y35.59 prft Y2.37 Shares 3 mln 3 mln

Annual div Y35.00 Y50.00

Y35.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y35.00 Y50.00 Y35.00

NOTE - Fuhrmeister Electronics Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

