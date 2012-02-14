Nominees in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards
NEW YORK, June 11 The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
NEW YORK, June 11 Shows about teen suicide, Middle East peace negotiations, labor strife and the Sept. 11 attacks will square off on Sunday at the annual Tony Awards honoring the best of Broadway theater.