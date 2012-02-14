Feb 14 (Reuters) - AERIA INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.40 7.38 Operating 21 mln 33 mln Recurring loss 112 mln loss 57 mln Net loss 1.06 loss 1.02 NOTE - Aeria Inc develops mobile services and web-based systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3758.TK1.