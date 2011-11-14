Nov 14 (Reuters) -

APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

1.63 2.05 2.45

(-20.5 pct) Operating 31 mln 149 mln 90 mln

(-78.8 pct) Recurring 35 mln 153 mln 95 mln

(-76.9 pct) Net 27 mln 139 mln 75 mln

(-80.1 pct) EPS Y969.56 Y4,876.23 Y2,626.60

NOTE - Applied Technology Co Ltd sells digital map systems and offers computer-related services for manufacturing companies.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

