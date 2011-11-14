China Jan-May property investment rises 8.8 pct y/y
BEIJING, June 14 Real estate investment in China rose 8.8 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
AS-ME ESTELLE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.55 13.36 27.46 (+1.4 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+1.5%) Operating 861 mln 431 mln 1.65
(+99.4 pct) (+26.2%) Recurring 877 mln 497 mln 1.87 (+76.3 pct) (+39.3%) Net
297 mln 135 mln 1.00
(+119.1 pct) (+54.6%) EPS Y26.63 Y12.14 Y89.72 Annual div
Y20.00 Y16.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y16.00
Y20.00
NOTE - As-me Estelle Co Ltd produces and sells jewelries.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7872.TK1.
BEIJING, June 14 Real estate investment in China rose 8.8 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.