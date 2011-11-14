China Jan-May property investment rises 8.8 pct y/y
BEIJING, June 14 Real estate investment in China rose 8.8 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SUGITA ACE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 17.95 15.98 39.80 (+12.3 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+6.3%) Operating loss 22 mln loss 206 mln prft 295 mln (+13.0%) Recurring prft 25 mln loss 189 mln prft 372 mln
(+18.1%) Net
prft 9 mln loss 66 mln prft 188 mln
(-39.9%)
EPS prft Y1.70 loss Y12.38 prft Y35.03 Shares 5 mln
5 mln Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Sugita Ace Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7635.TK1.
BEIJING, June 14 Real estate investment in China rose 8.8 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.