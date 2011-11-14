Nov 14 (Reuters) -

IREP CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 19.12 11.52 27.94

13.74 (+66.0 pct) (+24.5 pct)

(+46.1%) (+77.0%) Operating 694 mln 398 mln

(+74.5 pct) (+265.7 pct)

Recurring 708 mln 409 mln 893 mln 438 mln

(+73.2 pct) (+247.3 pct) (+26.1%)

(+33.2%) Net 391 mln 193 mln 481 mln

231 mln

(+102.8 pct) (+23.0%)

(+20.6%) EPS Y14,429.75 Y7,160.87 Y17,660.23

Y8,484.33 Diluted EPS Y14,231.99 Y7,097.93

Annual div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 -Q2 div

nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00

NOTE - IREP Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

