BRIEF-GigaLane signs contract worth 7.58 bln won
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
INSPIRE INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 62 mln 72 mln Recurring loss 126 mln loss 195 mln Net loss 132 mln loss 199 mln
NOTE - Inspire Inc sells Interent security software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2724.TK1.
* Says it signed 7.58 billion won contract with Xiamen Xindeco Ltd, to provide etching equipment
* Ten appoints administrators after Murdoch pulls debt guarantee