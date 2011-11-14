Nov 14 (Reuters) -

INSPIRE INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 62 mln 72 mln Recurring loss 126 mln loss 195 mln Net loss 132 mln loss 199 mln

NOTE - Inspire Inc sells Interent security software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2724.TK1.