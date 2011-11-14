Nov 14 (Reuters) -
G. NETWORKS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.53
3.50 7.83
(+0.8 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+6.6%)
Operating 26 mln 14 mln 244 mln
(+90.9 pct)
(+26.4%) Recurring 19 mln
25 mln 220 mln (-21.7
pct) (+74.0 pct) (+0.3%) Net
loss 29 mln loss 118 mln prft 166 mln
EPS loss Y1.24 loss Y5.04 prft Y7.04
Shares 24 mln 24 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - G. Networks Co Ltd is a restaurant chain operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7474.TK1.