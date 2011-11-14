Nov 14 (Reuters) -

CHUBU SECURITIES FINANCING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 451 mln 483 mln 900 mln (-6.6 pct) (-10.8 pct) (-2.1%) Operating 57 mln 70 mln 90 mln

(-18.3 pct) (+5.6 pct) (-28.3%) Recurring 76 mln 117 mln 130 mln (-34.9 pct) (+24.9 pct) (-20.8%) Net

43 mln 74 mln 80 mln

(-41.8 pct) (+2.8 pct) (-22.4%) EPS Y10.91 Y18.73 Y20.13 Shares 4 mln 4 mln Annual div

Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Chubu Securities Financing Co Ltd is a securities financing company affiliated to Nagoya Stock Exchange.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

