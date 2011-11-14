Nov 14 (Reuters) -
KIKUSUI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 8.91
7.63 17.30
(+16.9 pct) (+3.9%)
Operating 242 mln 173 mln 510 mln
(+39.9 pct)
(+0.6%) Recurring 242 mln
181 mln 530 mln (+33.3
pct) (+0.9%) Net
117 mln 38 mln 216 mln
(+203.0 pct)
(+3.0%) EPS Y11.20
Y3.69 Y20.68 Annual div
Y9.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Kikusui Chemical Industries Co Ltd is a specialised
manufacturer of decorative finishing and flooring materials.
