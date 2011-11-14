Nov 14 (Reuters) -

JAPAN THIRD PARTY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.56 2.64 Recurring loss 36 mln prft 51 mln Net loss 39 mln prft 10 mln

NOTE - Japan Third Party Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2488.TK1.