SAPPORO HOKUYO HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 517 mln 494 mln (+4.6 pct) (+6.6 pct) Operating 194 mln 126 mln

(+53.9 pct) (+4.1 pct)

Recurring 366 mln 326 mln (+12.2 pct) (-1.8 pct) Net

294 mln 318 mln

(-7.5 pct) (+8.9 pct)

EPS Y0.73 Y0.79 Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div Y1.50 Y1.50

-Q4 div Y1.50

Y1.50

NOTE - Sapporo Hokuyo Holdings Inc is a holding company created by North Pacific Bank and Sapporo Bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

