Nov 14 (Reuters) -

OHMORIYA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 17.20 16.76 17.30

8.58 (+2.6 pct) (-4.9 pct)

(+0.6%) (-1.9%) Operating 388 mln 408 mln 390 mln

184 mln

(-4.7 pct) (-17.5 pct) (+0.3%)

(-9.8%) Recurring 397 mln 419 mln 400 mln

190 mln

(-5.3 pct) (-15.9 pct) (+0.8%)

(-9.7%) Net 206 mln 208 mln 190 mln

80 mln

(-0.7 pct) (+120.2 pct) (-8.1%)

(-23.9%) EPS Y40.72 Y41.01 Y37.42

Y15.76 Shares 5 mln 5 mln

Annual div Y20.00 Y20.00

Y20.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y20.00 Y20.00 Y20.00

NOTE - Ohmoriya Co Ltd a large seaweed producer.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2917.TK1.