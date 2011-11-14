Nov 14 (Reuters) -
OHMORIYA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 17.20 16.76 17.30
8.58 (+2.6 pct) (-4.9 pct)
(+0.6%) (-1.9%)
Operating 388 mln 408 mln 390 mln
184 mln
(-4.7 pct) (-17.5 pct) (+0.3%)
(-9.8%)
Recurring 397 mln 419 mln 400 mln
190 mln
(-5.3 pct) (-15.9 pct) (+0.8%)
(-9.7%)
Net 206 mln 208 mln 190 mln
80 mln
(-0.7 pct) (+120.2 pct) (-8.1%)
(-23.9%)
EPS Y40.72 Y41.01 Y37.42
Y15.76
Shares 5 mln 5 mln
Annual div Y20.00 Y20.00
Y20.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y20.00 Y20.00 Y20.00
NOTE - Ohmoriya Co Ltd a large seaweed producer.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
