Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TOHOKU CHEMICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 18.73 19.16 20.40

10.10 (-2.2 pct) (+7.5 pct)

(+8.9%) (+7.8%) Operating 134 mln 251 mln 241 mln

150 mln

(-46.4 pct) (+79.1%)

(+52.0%) Recurring 161 mln 278 mln 303 mln

164 mln

(-42.0 pct) (+1651.3 pct) (+87.4%)

(+52.5%) Net 24 mln 73 mln 110 mln

63 mln

(-66.6 pct) (+350.7%)

(+64.6%) EPS Y5.09 Y15.24 Y22.98

Y13.16 Annual div Y8.00 Y10.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y8.00 Y10.00

Y15.00

NOTE - Tohoku Chemical Co Ltd sells industrial chemicals, clinical reagents and related equipment.

