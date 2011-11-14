Nov 14 (Reuters) -

PIXELA CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 15.71 11.67 8.69

3.53 (+34.6 pct) (+130.0 pct)

(-44.7%) (-59.9%) Operating 493 mln 349 mln 241 mln

19 mln

(+41.2 pct) (-51.2%)

(-96.0%) Recurring 495 mln 318 mln 203 mln

4 mln

(+55.7 pct) (-59.0%)

(-99.0%) Net 425 mln 386 mln 195 mln

nil

(+10.1 pct) (-54.2%)

(-100.0%) EPS Y39.00 Y35.44 Y17.86

nil Diluted EPS Y38.44

Annual div nil

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

nil nil nil

NOTE - Pixela Corp is an electric appliance maker, focusing on development and production of graphic editing systems.

