TODA
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to end
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
81.53 90.03 463.50
(-9.4 pct)
Operating loss 58 mln prft 694 mln prft 8.90
Recurring 656 mln 1.29 10.00
(-49.1 pct) Net
208 mln 611 mln 5.00
(-66.0 pct) EPS
Y0.67 Y1.97 Y16.18
Annual div Y7.00
NOTE - Toda Corp is a medium-size building contractor
