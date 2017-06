Feb 14 (Reuters) - OFFICE BUILDING FUND J FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2011 LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS 6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 29.77 30.01 28.08 (+6.0 pct) Operating 12.19 12.26 11.92 (+2.2 pct) Recurring 9.13 9.26 8.96 (+1.8 pct) Net 9.13 9.26 8.76 (+4.2 pct) EPS Y15,777.00 Y15,100.00 Y15,280.00 Div Y15,200.00 Y15,100.00 Y15,138.00 NOTE - Office Building Fund of Japan Inc is a real estate investment fund (Reit) managed by Office Building Fund Management Japan Ltd For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8951.TK1.