Dec 14 (Reuters) - NEXON CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year ended Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO FORECAST RESULTS Sales 85.20 69.78 Operating 37.20 30.18 Recurring 36.75 28.48 Net 26.10 21.64 EPS 72.61 yen NOTE - NEXON Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3659.TK1.