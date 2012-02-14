Feb 14 (Reuters) - JAPAN EXCELLENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2011 LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS 6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 7.09 7.64 7.34 (-3.4 pct) Operating 2.97 3.27 3.22 (-7.8 pct) Recurring 2.24 2.36 2.36 (-5.3 pct) Net 2.24 2.36 2.31 (-3.4 pct) EPS Y11,853.00 Y12,528.00 Y12,677.00 Div Y11,854.00 Y12,200.00 Y12,000.00 NOTE - Japan Excellent Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8987.TK1.