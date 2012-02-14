Feb 14 (Reuters) -
JAPAN EXCELLENT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS
Revenues 7.09 7.64 7.34
(-3.4 pct)
Operating 2.97 3.27 3.22
(-7.8 pct)
Recurring 2.24 2.36 2.36
(-5.3 pct) Net
2.24 2.36 2.31
(-3.4 pct) EPS
Y11,853.00 Y12,528.00 Y12,677.00
Div Y11,854.00 Y12,200.00 Y12,000.00
NOTE - Japan Excellent Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8987.TK1.