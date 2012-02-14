Feb 14 (Reuters) -
HIKAKU.COM CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2012 June 30,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 577 mln 807 mln
Operating loss 53 mln prft 65 mln
Recurring loss 46 mln prft 72 mln
Net loss 50 mln prft 23 mln
EPS loss 1,550.57 yen prft 715.25 yen
NOTE - Hikaku.com Corp operates a Web site comparing
various services offered by companies, from credit cards to
airline tickets.
