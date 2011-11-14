Nov 14 (Reuters) -

ASAKA RIKEN

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 13.08 11.78 15.80

7.44 (+11.0 pct) (+33.3 pct) (+20.9 pct) (+22.9 pct) Operating 457 mln 415 mln 558 mln

252 mln

(+9.9 pct) (+200.9 pct) (+22.2 pct)

(-1.8 pct) Recurring 542 mln 386 mln

443 mln 144 mln

(+40.5 pct) (+486.2pct) (-18.4 pct)

(-40.9 pct) Net 193 mln 181 mln 221 mln

72 mln

(+6.4 pct) (+14.6 pct)

(+243.8 pct) EPS Y77.80 Y72.19 Y89.15

Y28.99 Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Asaka Riken Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5724.TK1.