Dec 14 (Reuters) - ICHIGO REAL ESTATE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended Oct 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011 LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS 6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 787 mln 4.37 762 mln (+3.4 pct) Operating 402 mln 1.93 389 mln (+3.3 pct) Recurring 240 mln 942 mln 229 mln (+4.8 pct) Net 236 mln 17.51 224 mln (+5.3 pct) EPS Y7,219.00 Y20,773.00 Y6,856.00 Div Y7,220.00 Y1,100.00 Y6,856.00 NOTE - Ichigo Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by FC Reit Advisers Co. Ltd For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8975.TK1.