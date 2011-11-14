Nov 14 (Reuters) -

ADVANCE CREATE

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Revenues 7.04 6.51 7.00

3.45 (+8.3 pct) (+5.1 pct) (-0.6 pct) (-11.0 pct) Operating 1.20 793 mln 1.00

423 mln

(+50.9 pct) (+1.6 pct) (-16.5 pct)

(-56.5 pct) Recurring 1.13 694 mln 970 mln

400 mln

(+62.6 pct) (+13.2 pct) (-14.0 pct)

(-57.1 pct) Net 293 mln 563 mln 542 mln

240 mln

(-47.9 pct) (+50.1 pct) (+84.6 pct)

(+584.2 pct) EPS Y2,724.19 Y5,146.77 Y50.82

Y22.50 Diluted Y2,683.54 Y5,124.84

EPS Annual div Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 Y30.00

NOTE - Advance Create Co Ltd runs agencies that sell casualty and nursing-care insurance policies

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8798.TK1.