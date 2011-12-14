Dec 14 (Reuters) - ICHIGO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to Oct 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Revenues 4.46 Operating 2.03 Recurring 1.05 Net 1.05 EPS 1,242.00 yen Dividend 1,200.00 yen NOTE - Ichigo Real Estate Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by FC Reit Advisers Co. Ltd. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8975.TK1.