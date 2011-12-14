Dec 14 (Reuters) - TOP REIT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended Oct 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011 LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS 6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 5.81 5.64 5.97 (-2.6 pct) Operating 2.78 2.74 2.97 (-6.5 pct) Recurring 1.99 2.00 2.19 (-9.5 pct) Net 1.99 1.97 2.16 (-8.0 pct) EPS Y12,809.00 Y12,690.00 Y13,922.00 Div Y12,809.00 Y12,400.00 Y13,922.00 NOTE - Top Reit Inc is a real estate investment trust managed by Top REIT Asset Management Co Ltd For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8982.TK1.