BRIEF-Nanjing Chixia Development issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
MORI TRUST SOGO REIT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 8.80 9.03 8.89
(-0.9 pct) Operating 5.50
5.69 5.98 (-8.0 pct)
Recurring 4.56 4.79 4.97 (-8.4 pct)
Net 4.55 4.74
4.96 (-8.1 pct)
EPS Y18,819.00 Y19,569.00 Y20,485.00 Div Y18,819.00 Y19,200.00 Y20,486.00
NOTE - Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by Mori Trust Asset Management Co. Ltd.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8961.TK1.
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Piaggio to launch new small commercial vehicle in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Government to release May wholesale inflation data in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: NASSCOM Chairman Ganesh Natarajan to sp