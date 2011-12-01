Dec 1 (Reuters) -
ZAPPALLAS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012
Apr 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.29
5.71
(-7.4 pct) (+3.1 pct)
Operating 1.41 1.64
(-13.7 pct) (+9.3 pct)
Recurring 1.42
1.65
(-14.1 pct) (+10.1 pct) Net
833 mln 973 mln
(-14.4 pct) (+10.8 pct)
EPS Y6,696.42
Y7,860.59 Diluted EPS
Y6,586.89 Y7,703.68
Annual div Y4,200.00
Y4,200.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4,200.00
Y4,200.00
NOTE - Zappallas Inc creates contents for mobile phones..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3770.TK1.