Nov 15 (Reuters) -

INSPIRE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 62 mln 113 mln 507 mln (-45.4 pct) (-69.8 pct) (+61.3%) Operating loss 119 mln loss 181 mln loss 245 mln

Recurring loss 126 mln loss 183 mln loss 129 mln Net loss 132 mln loss 209 mln loss 132 mln EPS loss Y851.84 loss Y1,348.71 loss Y849.76 Shares 155,337 155,337

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Inspire Inc sells Interent security software.

