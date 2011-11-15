Nov 15 (Reuters) -
INSPIRE INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 62 mln
113 mln 507 mln
(-45.4 pct) (-69.8 pct) (+61.3%)
Operating loss 119 mln loss 181 mln loss 245 mln
Recurring loss 126 mln loss 183 mln
loss 129 mln Net loss 132 mln
loss 209 mln loss 132 mln EPS
loss Y851.84 loss Y1,348.71 loss Y849.76
Shares 155,337 155,337
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Inspire Inc sells Interent security software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2724.TK1.