Nov 15 (Reuters) -

YAMATO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 71 mln 20 mln 26 mln

13 mln

(+246.9 pct) (+31.6%)

(+56.5%) Operating loss 142 mln loss 222 mln

Recurring loss 161 mln loss 232 mln loss 116 mln loss 60 mln Net loss 198 mln loss 223 mln loss 117 mln loss 61 mln EPS loss Y1,030.83 loss Y1,164.12 loss Y608.12 loss Y317.05

NOTE - Yamato Ltd develops copy-protection technology.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

