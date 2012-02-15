Feb 15 (Reuters) - MODEC INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 129.00 120.00 Operating 290 mln Recurring 5.00 4.00 Net 3.00 2.90 NOTE - Modec Inc specialises in development of gas and oil fields at sea. Spun off from Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding in July 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6269.TK1.