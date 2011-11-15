Nov 15 (Reuters) -
SHOEI CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
8.11 9.24
(-12.2 pct) (+3.0 pct)
Operating 265 mln 410 mln
(-35.4 pct) (+24.1 pct)
Recurring 240 mln 489 mln
(-50.8 pct) (-22.7 pct) Net
121 mln 293 mln
(-58.6 pct) (-23.1 pct) EPS
Y8.82 Y21.32 Annual div
Y8.00 Y23.00 Y11.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00 Y23.00 Y11.00
NOTE - Shoei Co. Ltd. produces and sells car helmets.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
