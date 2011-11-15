Nov 15 (Reuters) -

SHOEI CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

8.11 9.24

(-12.2 pct) (+3.0 pct) Operating 265 mln 410 mln

(-35.4 pct) (+24.1 pct) Recurring 240 mln 489 mln

(-50.8 pct) (-22.7 pct) Net

121 mln 293 mln

(-58.6 pct) (-23.1 pct) EPS

Y8.82 Y21.32 Annual div

Y8.00 Y23.00 Y11.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y8.00 Y23.00 Y11.00

NOTE - Shoei Co. Ltd. produces and sells car helmets.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

