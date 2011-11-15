Nov 15 (Reuters) -
SURUGA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 49.15
47.22 95.50
(+4.0 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+0.9%)
Recurring 13.22 9.15 21.00
(+44.5 pct) (-11.4 pct)
Net 7.52
6.19 13.50
(+21.4 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+541.0%) EPS
Y31.42 Y25.20 Y56.73
Annual div
Y13.00 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y6.50 Y6.50
-Q4 div Y6.50
Y6.50
NOTE - Suruga Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8358.TK1.