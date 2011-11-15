Nov 15 (Reuters) -
AOZORA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 61.76
68.07 120.00
(-9.3 pct) (-8.7 pct) (-3.4%)
Recurring 20.24 15.68 39.50
(+29.1 pct) (+191.9 pct)
(+41.0%) Net 22.61
14.68 45.00
(+54.0 pct) (+177.9 pct) (+41.4%) EPS
Y15.12 Y9.82 Y28.66
Annual div
Y9.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y2.00 Y9.00
NOTE - Aozora Bank Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
