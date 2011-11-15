Nov 15 (Reuters) -

AOZORA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 61.76 68.07 120.00 (-9.3 pct) (-8.7 pct) (-3.4%) Recurring 20.24 15.68 39.50

(+29.1 pct) (+191.9 pct) (+41.0%) Net 22.61 14.68 45.00 (+54.0 pct) (+177.9 pct) (+41.4%) EPS

Y15.12 Y9.82 Y28.66

Annual div Y9.00 Y2.00 -Q4 div Y2.00 Y9.00

NOTE - Aozora Bank Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

