Nov 15 (Reuters) -

NEXYZ CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

640 mln 782 mln

(-18.1 pct) (-24.7 pct) Operating loss 55 mln loss 26 mln Recurring loss 73 mln prft 53 mln

(-58.0 pct) Net

loss 7.13 prft 102 mln EPS

loss Y5,625.98 prft Y80.85 Annual div

nil Y125.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil Y125.00 nil

NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

