Feb 15 (Reuters) -
INDUSTRIAL FUND
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS
Revenues 3.53 4.40 3.30
(+7.0 pct) Operating 1.83
2.38 1.62 (+13.1 pct)
Recurring 1.16
1.70 1.04 (+11.7 pct)
Net 1.16 1.78
1.02 (+13.4 pct)
EPS Y12,377.00 Y12,654.00
Y11,581.00
Div Y12,377.00 Y12,654.00 Y10,919.00
NOTE - Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp
is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
