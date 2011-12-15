Dec 15 (Reuters) -
NOMURA REAL ESTATE
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Oct 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS
Revenues 13.64 12.42 13.12
(+4.0 pct)
Operating 6.22 5.39 6.14
(+1.2 pct)
Recurring 4.63 3.78 4.50
(+2.8 pct) Net
4.63 3.78 4.43
(+4.5 pct) EPS
Y15,164.00 Y12,400.00 Y14,512.00
Div Y14,837.00 Y12,400.00 Y14,512.00
NOTE - Nomura Real Estate Office Fund Inc. is a real estate
investment trust (Reit) managed by Nomura Real Estate Asset
Management Co. Ltd.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
