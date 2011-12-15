Dec 15 (Reuters) -
STARTS PROCEED INVESTMENT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Oct 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS
Revenues 1.50 1.53 1.53
(-2.3 pct)
Operating 688 mln 684 mln 707 mln
(-2.7 pct)
Recurring 405 mln 409 mln 408 mln
(-0.6 pct)
Net 404 mln 408 mln 407 mln
(-0.6 pct)
EPS Y3,749.00 Y3,780.00 Y3,770.00
Div Y3,749.00 Y3,780.00 Y3,770.00
NOTE - Starts Proceed Investment Corp is a real estate
investment trust
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8979.TK1.