Jan 16 (Reuters) - PEPPER FOOD SERVICE PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.18 5.34 Operating 132 mln 173 mln Recurring 128 mln 166 mln Net 25 mln 109 mln NOTE - Pepper Food Service is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3053.TK1.